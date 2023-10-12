Super Eagles Face Hosts In 2023 AFCON Group

Nigeria has been drawn against West African foes, Ivory Coast, who are also host of the Africa Cup of Nations, in group A.
The Three-time champions, Nigeria will also face Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.
In the draw conducted in the Abidjan, the Super Eagles will revive their rivalry against the Elephants.
Back in the 2008 edition, Ivory Coast beat Nigeria, but in 2013 the Eagles returned the favor with a 2-1 quarter-final win.
However, Group C seems the toughest on paper with champions Senegal, immediate past hosts Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia all going head to head.
Last tournament finalists, Egypt, were pitted in Group B alongside West African heavyweights, Ghana and Cape Verde, along with Mozambique.
Full Draw
Group A
Ivory Coast
Nigeria
Equatorial Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Group B
Egypt
Ghana
Cape Verde
Mozambique
Group C
Senegal
Cameroon
Guinea Bissau
Gambia
Group D
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Mauritania
Angola
Group E
Tunisia
Mali
South Africa
Namibia
Group F
Morocco
DR Congo
Zambia
Tanzania