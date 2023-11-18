National TeamsWorld Football Super Eagles Did not Underrate 153rd ranked Lesotho – Ajayi By Joseph Obisesan - November 18, 2023 0 62 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Semi Ajayi has rejected claims that the Super Eagles underrated Lesotho in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The Super Eagles managed a 1-1 draw against Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. Lesotho took a surprise lead with Motlomelo Mkhwanazi finding the net in the 56th minute. Ajayi scored the equalizer for Nigeria 11 minutes later. In response to questions about whether the Super Eagles underestimated Lesotho, Ajayi refuted the claims, emphasizing that the team did not underrate their opponents. “Absolutely not. We took this game very seriously; we gave our best; we didn’t take them lightly. “We prepared for the game as we prepare for every game. I think we’re just unfortunate not to take a few chances, but we’ll learn from this and we’ll definitely come back stronger in the next game.”