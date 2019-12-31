Super Eagles defender speaks on Sergio Ramos comparison

Enyinba international defender Ifeanyi Anaemena says he’s working hard to regain fitness that has kept him action for a while.

The defender has been out of action for while and has missed the Club’s last three games so far .

The defender also believed 2019 is a great year for him , having featured for the home base Super Eagles and earned his first call up into the main team for the 2021 African cup of nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

His performance on the domestic scene with Enyimba also earned him the nick name ” Nigerian Sergio Ramos” , something he spoke to brila.net about.

” When you are consistent in your game , it will give people the chance to one good comparison with great players”

“Some people call me Sergio Ramos, some call me Kompany , but I think everything is as a result of hard work”. He said