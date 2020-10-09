Super Eagles Defender Leon Balogun Supports “END SARS” Protests

Nigeria face Algeria in an international friendly match in Austria on Friday, but the concerns back home about Police brutality caught the attention of Center Half Leon Balogun.

Many Young Nigerians have been protesting for days about the “Notorious” Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and calling for the end of the unit and Police Brutality in the Country, and it has been the number trend on social media.

In his tweet Balogun, 32, condemned the the actions of law enforcement, who “are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens” [sic] they are supposed to protect.

The reasons for the #EndSARSProtests have just come to my attention via very disturbing images & tweets. It is never good when those charged with protecting the citizens are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens. I support #EndSarsProtests #EndSars 🇳🇬💔 pic.twitter.com/ledTmthfta — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) October 9, 2020

Midfielder John Ogu also tweeted: