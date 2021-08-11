Super Eagles currently have the best crop of players ever assembled – Okpala

Ahead of the Super Eagles 2022 world cup qualifiers, former international, Sylvanus Okpala has stated that the current crop of players available for selection to technical adviser, Gernot Rohr are the best ever assembled.

Okpala said the Super Eagles manager should already have his formation, strategy and team information for Nigeria’s opponent in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“If I’m the coach of the Super Eagles, by now I must have mapped out the formation I want to play, strategy and information on the teams in Nigeria’s group by watching videos on their previous home and away matches,” the Ex Goalkeeper told FL.

Nigeria are housed with Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in group C.