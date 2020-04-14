Super Eagles Coaches Clueless, they don’t know their Best XI – Finidi

Former Super Eagles George Finidi says current squad isn’t a team and they lack the cohesion to be considered one.

Finidi insists Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has a problem identifying his best eleven players.

The former Nigerian star, who currently works with Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca, expressed disappointment with the handling of the team.

“We don’t have the best formation and this is the major cause of the team not having its best eleven players today,” Finidi told footballlive.

“You can’t look at the team now and say the team has an obvious formation today that it’s playing which is very transparent.

“When we were playing you can tell which of the players that suit a particular wings and you can tell your formation and your team from there.”

Speaking further Finidi George said that, “For the coach to have failed to ascertain his first eleven for four years now, after he had been handling the team, shows he does not have the right players in place in their positions that’s why with the pool of players we have, he kept changing and not finding the right eleven in place.”