Super Eagles Coach Warns Manchester United Target Osimhen

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has tipped forward Victor Osimhen for greatness, insisting the 21-year-old has what it takes to be a top player.

Osimhen has been enjoying a brilliant debut season in France after notching 18 goals and four assists in 38 appearances for Lille so far.

The form has seen him attract interest from a host of clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona.

Speaking on Instagram live with Colin Udoh [ESPN], Rohr said even though Osimhen has had a few challenges with injuries in the past, he has shown the right attitude to bounce back.

The German tactician also added that the fact that Manchester United are keeping tabs on him shows that he’s got a great future ahead of him.

“If he stays humble and I know he will, he will go far,” said Rohr.

“Though he’s had some difficult times with injuries and he had to start again from a small club. He has shown that he can fight, come back and play again at the highest level.

“So, if he stays humble, he will improve and develop. With Manchester United looking at him, he can be great.”