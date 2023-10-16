National TeamsWorld Football Super Eagles can win without them – Peseiro By Joseph Obisesan - October 16, 2023 0 167 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Head Coach of Nigeria José Péseiro. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed confidence in the squad to fill in the voids of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho in Monday’s friendly against Mozambique. Osimhen and Iheanacho will not be available for the game scheduled at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the departure of both players from the team’s camp in Portugal. As for the Mambas of Mozambique, they’ll be missing 3 key players from their squad. Meanwhile the Super Eagles will be without star men, Osimhen who picked up an injury and Iheanacho who left the camp due to a family emergency. Peseiro, however, affirmed that the team possesses enough quality to manage the absence of these two players. “We will miss Kelechi and Victor, but we have other good players who can make Nigeria proud. I look at the bench and see players who can step up and take their chances,” Peseiro told thenff.com.