Super Eagles Camp Update: Musa, Osayi, Onuachu and Onyeka Latest Arrivals

Forward Paul Onuachu and midfielder Frank Onyeka alongside Moses Simon have joined their teammates in the Abuja camp.
The new arrivals were confirmed late evening on Monday as the number of players in the Super Eagles camp swells.
Currently, the Super Eagles camp head count has officially reached 115, including the arrivals of captain Ahmed Musa and the two Academy players, Daniel Bameyi and Kingsley Aniagboso.
Update: Osayi, Musa now here. 15 players in camp. Akpoguma, Aribo, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi, Omeruo, Onyeka, Simon, Onuachu, Osayi, Musa #NGAGNB #AFCON2023Q #SoarSuperEagles
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 20, 2023
Full List of Players in Camp:
Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Kingsley Aniagboso, Francis Uzoho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Bameyi, Kenneth Omeruo, Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka, Moses Simon, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ahmed Musa.
Meanwhile, the team held its first practice session yesterday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, where they shared the pitch with the U23 Eagles, who themselves are preparing for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
First Training Session! #NGAGNB #AFCON2023Q #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/L28KAyQFhl
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 20, 2023