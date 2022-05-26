Super Eagles camp: Moses Simon, Peseiro Updates

Moses Simon has arrived the Super Eagles camp, touching down Dallas, and dispelling concerns of intial injury fears ahead of Nigeria’s preparation for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

Simon was rested for Nantes last Ligue 1 game on Saturday, and listed as injured.

It sparked concerns he could miss Nigeria’s International friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

But on Thursday morning, the team camp confirmed the Winger was among 13 players who had arrived.

Among the players who are already in camp are William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Alex Iwobi.

Others are Adewale Adeyinka, Ojo Olorunleke, Ibrahim Buhari, Chiamaka Madu, Ishaq Rafiu, Victor Mbaoma, Faisal Sanni and Babatunde Bello.

Also, a picture of Head Coach Jose Peseiro briefing his technical crew, was shared, and its coming a day after the Portuguese confirmed his appointment for the job.

L-R: Head Coach @JosePeseiro with the crew. Finidi George(1st Asst. Coach),Usman Abdallah(3rd Asst. Coach),Ike Shorunmu(Goalkeepers Trainer),Salisu Yusuf(2nd Asst. Coach), Maykel Moreira(Fitness Coach),Acacio Santos(Asst. Coach),Vitor Hugo(Analyst),Eboboritse Uwejamomere(Analyst) pic.twitter.com/OWMNNYPOdV — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 26, 2022

That image as well as those of the back room staff and NPFL players, who make up the Nigerian travelling contingent for the friendlies were shared on the team’s social media channels.

Update: Camp officially opens today! Team's delegation from Nigeria arrived Dallas. The delegation had the players, coaches and backroom staff based in Nigeria. The team will have its first training session at 6pm(Dallas,Texas time) on Thursday. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/6rw5NmoRWd — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 26, 2022

30 players were invited for the friendlies and most are still expected, including Europa Conference League finalist Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers was in action for Feyenoord on Wednesday night in Albania and will join up with the squad.

Nigeria will face Mexico and Ecuador on May 28 and June 2 in International matches scheduled for Dallas and New Jersey respectively.