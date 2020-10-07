Super Eagles Call Up ‘A Dream Come True’ For Dessers

What is it with footballers and their outlandish claims! Almost every transfer done or club they join is a “dream come true”.

They have us thinking there’s too much PR in the game and much of that loyalty they talk about is flat out fake!

Footballers kiss the badge and talk about loyalty. Indeed loyalty ought to be three-way involving the Player, Fans and Management.

On the part of Fans it’s understandable to try and make an new arrival feel at home. When they do great they are given the cult status.

Management’s loyalty is based on form and value, so to a great extent we know that it’s all business.

So, why do footballers not strive to be practical in that sense?

It might not be same for every footballer – and we’d hate to lump them all in the box.

For instance, in a recent video post on its official Twitter handle, the Super Eagles introduced debutant invitee, Cyriel Dessers.

The Belgian-born Footballer is of Nigerian descent through his Father and recently switched his international allegiance, which will allow him represent the Three-times AFCON winners at senior level.

In the very brief post, Dessers said, “I’m really happy to be here, My first call up to the Super Eagles. It’s a dream that’s come true. I can’t wait to be on the pitch, play the games, to and meet the fans.”

Meet @CyrielDessers,

One of our new super stars.

He is looking forward to meeting our fans.#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/IRorJ12coU — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 7, 2020

This we know to be true because the Forward had granted an interview, before his impressive goal scoring run last season in the Dutch league.

He had also been open to the idea of playing for Nigeria even if he also half hoped for a call up to the Belgian national team.

Another example, perhaps in contrast, is Chile international Alexis Sanchez after his move from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2018:

“Since I was a young lad I’ve always said that my dream was to play for Manchester United, and I’m not just saying that because I’m here now and today it’s come true.”

Two years down the line he was out the door and though he still claimed it was a childhood dream, Sanchez recalled:

“I ended up signing without much information about what was happening in the move. The first days that I was with my colleagues, sometimes there are things that you do not realise until you arrive.

“After the first training session I realised many things, I came home and asked my family and my manager if I could not break the contract and return to Arsenal, something did not fit me, but I had already signed.”

Share your thoughts?