Super Eagles begin preparation, Peseiro welcomes Lookman await Uzoho, Iheanacho

By
Adebanjo
-
0
86

The Super Eagles had their first field training session, Tuesday, a day after camp opened for their International friendly against Algeria.

Eagles head Coach Jose Peseiro took charge of the session, his first since Nigeria’s AFCON qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe in June.

Peseiro worked with 18 players on day 1 of the session, but welcomed the arrival of three more players to bring their total to 21.

Ademola Lookman, Godwin Saviour and Adebayo Adeleye, were the latest arrivals.

Meanwhile, only three more players are expected to join the Eagles Constantine camp.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, and outfield players Ebube Duru as well as Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria is scheduled for August 27, in Oran.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here