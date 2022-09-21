Super Eagles begin preparation, Peseiro welcomes Lookman await Uzoho, Iheanacho

The Super Eagles had their first field training session, Tuesday, a day after camp opened for their International friendly against Algeria.
Eagles head Coach Jose Peseiro took charge of the session, his first since Nigeria’s AFCON qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe in June.
Peseiro worked with 18 players on day 1 of the session, but welcomed the arrival of three more players to bring their total to 21.
Ademola Lookman, Godwin Saviour and Adebayo Adeleye, were the latest arrivals.
Update! Lookman, Adebayo, Saviour just arrived. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/5GV2KrvafA
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 20, 2022