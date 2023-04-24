Osimhen Eyes George Weah’s 27-year Serie A Record

Super Eagles and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is poised to break the record for most goals scored by an African player in Serie A history.
The goal record stands at 46 and is held by Balon d’Or winner and Liberian legend George Weah.
Osimhen, who joined Napoli in 2020 has notched 45 goals in his three seasons so far with Napoli and needs just one more to tie the record which has stood for 27 years.
The Nigerian youngster, who has made 76 appearances for Napoli in the Serie A also stands the chance to achieve that feat in fewer games – Weah played 114 league games for AC Milan spanning five seasons.
In the current campaign, Osimhen has been in inspiring form, dominating the Serie A in goal scoring and positioning himself as a major candidate for the Capocannoniere trophy come the month of June.