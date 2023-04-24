Osimhen Eyes George Weah’s 27-year Serie A Record

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his goal scoring form as his brace inspired Leicester City to a 3-1 win against Manchester United in the quarter final...

FC Robo Queens owner Osahon Emmanuel has downplayed the agitations of football fans across the country about the snub of the Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala in FIFPro Women's World XI despite her achievements with her Liga F team.