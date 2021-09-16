Sunusi scores in play-off chasing Montreal Impact victory against Orlando City, Nani sent off

Sunusi Ibrahim was an impact off the bench for his MLS side Montreal Impact in the league match against Orlando City on Wednesday.
Ibrahim was introduced in the second half for his 17th league appearance of the season and the forward touch his chance.
Two minutes after coming off the bench, the 18 year-old ensured three points were secured scoring his side’s fourth goal in a 4-2 win against the hosts.
His near post tap in from a low corner kick was the insurance goal for Wilfried Nancy’s side and the youngster’s second goal of the season.
Orlando City had lost their captain Nani in the first half after the former Manchester United winger was shown a second yellow and sent off for tripping an opponent.
Late on they were reduced to nine players after defender Andrés Perea fouled Ibrahim, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
The win moved the Canadian side into sixth position and firmed up their Eastern Conference playoff spot.