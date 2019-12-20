Sunshine Stars miss Chance to go Second, Dogo Laments after Draw vs MFM

Sunshine Stars FC head Coach Kabir Dogo has expressed disappointment after his side’s missed opportunity to go second on the NPFL table following Thursday’s 1-1 draw in the Southwest derby with MFM FC in Akure.

Sunshine Stars after an impressive away win in the penultimate game had it all set to move second but couldn’t consolidate with a win, a result that left the coach of the side disappointed but still managed to commend the his players.

“As a human being you feel bad and we feel the pain after working so very hard to win away to Adamawa united and just to come and consolidate on what we have achieved in that game by beating MFM FC.