Sunshine Stars happy with Striker Sadeeq Yusuf’s form – Ogunbote

Sunshine Stars coach Gbenga Ogunbote said Striker Sadeeq Yusuf has benefited much from the team’s chemistry, but has also asked the player to do more.

Yusuf netted his seventh goal of the league season on Sunday in the 2-1 home defeat to Kwara United and Ogunbote has urged his in-form Striker to reign in more.

“I am happy for him, but the team comes first. I am sure he is not happy with the result, but I am happy for him,” said Ogunbote.

“He is just doing the needful, he would have scored the second goal but unfortunately luck wasn’t on his side. It’s a team work; the team feed him quality passes and he is making the best use of it.”

Sodeeq Yusuf and Sunshine Stars teammates will be aiming to bounce from match day 9 set back when they tackle Wikki Tourists in Bauchi next Sunday.