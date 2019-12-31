Sunshine Stars goalie Soliu Sleiman reveals target for the season

Sunshine Stars’ goalkeeper Soliu Suleiman says he’s hoping record more clean sheets in the course of the season.

Suleiman has three clean sheets to his name already this season and narrowly missed out of the fourth during Sunday’s game against Dakkada FC in the Matchday 11 .

“I’m not happy with the result because this is a game that we had to win” he said.

“This is not what I want because I wanted clean sheet. Now, I have three clean sheets when I ought to have had six or seven” he continued.

“Even though we are now in Matchday 11 in the league, I hope to have 10 clean sheets by the end of the first round of matches (on Matchday 19)” the Sunshine Stars goalkeeper further explained.

Sunshine Stars are currently placed 7th on the NPFL standings, five points behind top-placed Plateau United, but Suleiman also revealed his target for the Akure based club this season.

“This season we are targeting the first two positions because we want to play in the continental competitions,” he concluded.