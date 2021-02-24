Sunshine Stars can beat Kano Pillars – Sadeeq Yusuf

Ahead of the NPFL clash against Kano Pillars, Sunshine Stars attacker Sadeeq Yusuf says the game is coming at the right time for his side.

Sunshine Stars are winless in their last three outings in the league, drawing two and losing one.

The Owena Waves were below par in their game against Heartland and needed a late equaliser from Sadeeq Yusuf to avoid back to back home defeats.

Speaking with brila.net after their training session at the Ahmadu Bello stadium, Yusuf believes the team will shake off the run of poor results against the Sai Masu Gida.

“We are working hard to ensure that return to winning ways as soon as possible and this game is also coming at the right time for us,” said teh Striker.

“We just have to believe in ourselves and the qualities that we have. Yes the results have not been good enough recently, but we are just unlucky, not that the team isn’t playing well.

“We have to believe in ourselves, I’m confident we will be winning again.”

Sadeeq Yusuf who was named player of the Month of January is the leading scorer in this season’s NPFL with eight goals.