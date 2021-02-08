Sunshine Stars Boss Ogunbote apologizes after defeat to Kwara United

Sunshine Stars gaffer, Gbenga Ogunbote has apologized to Fans of the club following the team’s surprise home defeat to Kwara United.

Stephen Jude scored the decisive goal as Kwara United secured a 2-1 win over Sunshine Stars at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Sunday.

Sadeeq Yusuf’s seventh goal of the season put the Owena Whales ahead, but the visitors refused to back down and got the deserved equaliser through Adeshina Gata.

With five minutes left on the clock, Kwara United netted the second through Stephen, who exploited space and time to beat David Ariyo.

In his post match conference, Ogunbote said the team is sorry for the embarrassing result.

“We are truly sorry for the embarrassing result, I know we will bounce back. Our new players are yet to gel with the team, in no distance time we will be able to get ourselves together.

“I just know that we will still bounce back, I want to see it as a temporary set back,” He said.

Visit Sportbetting.ng daily and find out important information about the legal sports betting sites in Nigeria. Among other services, we also provide FREE football betting tips, betting companies reviews, dropping odds, premier league odds and football standings.