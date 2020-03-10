Sunshine coach Dogo reveals plan to sign Martins before his untimely death

Coach of NPFL side Sunshine stars Kabir Sulyman Dogo has revealed that the death of Nasarawa united defender Chineme Martins came as a rude shock to him particularly because he was the manager that signed him from FC Ifeanyi Ubah when he was coach of Nasarawa united and revealed that he already has plans to reunite with the defender at the end of the season by signing him for his current Sunshine stars team.

Dogo speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM expressed been saddened by the unfortunate development for a player he had a good working relationship with. He also prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace.

“It’s a very big loss and huge shock to me because he is young man that is disciplined, committed and trustworthy. I signed him from FC Ifeanyi Ubah as coach of Nasarawa united then and we were still in touch at a time he expressed interest to follow me to Sunshine stars and I already told him to finish this season with Nasarawa united before coming to Sunshine.