Sudden Tactical Changes, Players Attitude led to Abdallah’s Sack at Enyimba

Enyimba FC midfielder Farouk Mohammed has cited a change in approach as one of the reasons for coach Usman Abdallah’s exit from the club.

In an exclusive interview with footballlive, Mohammed said Abdallah’s decision to change his tactical style came as a shock to the players.

“We were used to playing the ball on the ground, then he wanted us to start playing on the counter with long balls. It didn’t work out,” he expressed.

He further emphasized that while the players were unhappy with the sack, there’s a new lease of life under interim Coach Fatai Osho.

The Ghanaian Midfielder said the new Gaffer has set up the team in a way that allows players to play with freedom and express themselves.

Enyimba are currently fifth on the NPFL table, with five games in hand.