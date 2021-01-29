Success making Progress on Hamstring injury but Remains Out

It has been almost a year since Isaac Success last played a competitive game for Watford and a return is still not in sight for the Winger.

Last season Success made 5 league appearances for the Hornets but managed just over an hour, cumulatively.

A lengthy hamstring problem has plagued the 25 year-old’s career causing him to also fall out of reckoning for a place in the National team.

Ahead of Watford’s Championship fixture against QPR on Monday, Watford gave an update, a hopeful news about the Nigerian.

In a statement on its website, several players including Success will not be part of the league action.

The statement read in part:

… a trio of players affected by hamstring injuries continue to undertake different stages of rehabilitation work.

“Striker Stipe Perica had a minor set-back and is continuing to work on his own right now. Fellow forward Isaac Success is working outside as he progresses his return. Domingos Quina has joined Success in working on his own outdoors, but likewise is not back with the main first-team group yet.

Success joined Watford in 2016 from LaLiga side Granada and has made 54 league appearances for the English club, scoring just two goals.