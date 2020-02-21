Success eyes 1st EPL start for Watford in eleven months

Former Nigeria youth international, Isaac Success will be hoping to make his first start of the season for Watford when they visit Old Trafford on Sunday to play Manchester United.

Success has played a bit-part role for the Hornets since the start of the campaign and has made only five substitute appearances in 26 Premier League games so far this term.

Success scored as part of a strong lineup for Watford U23s on Monday evening who lost 3-2 to Queens Park Rangers and the Nigerian would feel he did just enough to get gaffer, Nigel Pearson’s nod for his first start since March 9, 2019 when he played for 66 minutes in Watford’s 3-1 loss at Manchester City.

Since then, the Nigerian has been subbed on in six other Premier League games he featured in last term and five so far this season.

Success has been subbed on 43 times in 54 games which means he has started just eleven times and has been on the bench for all 90 minutes 21 times.

He has also found scoring a very difficult task to accomplish as he has netted just twice in about 1,604 minutes of football.

He has provided just two assists and the last time he scored in the Premier League was some 16 months ago when he scored in the 80 minute to complete Watford’s 3-0 annihilation of Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road.