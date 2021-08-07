Sub’s role Junior Ajayi as Al Ahly beat Cleopatra to go top of EPL table

Junior Ajayi played his part coming off the bench to help Al Ahly return to the summit of the Egypt Premier League table with a 4-0 win over Ceramica Cleopatra on Saturday.

Ajayi was a second half substitute, replacing Kahraba in the 67th minute with Al Ahly leading 2-0 against the 10-man Ceramica Cleopatra at the Cairo International Stadium.

The hosts took an early lead through Ibrahim Yasser in the opening five minutes of the game and could have got more but for VAR chalking off two goals in the 15th and 28th minutes, in between the visitors having a man sent off.

With the advantage both on the score board and numerically on the pitch, Al Ahly pressed to assert themselves in the game.

That pressure resulted in Sheriff Mohamed’s goal (54′) and an own goal, Tarek Samy (72′) putting the ball into his own net to give Pitso Mosimane’s side a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Mohamed Magdi Kafsha then added the icing to the flawless performance of the EPL holders with the fourth and final goal.

The victory ensured Al Ahly climbed back on top of the league table, ahead of city rivals Zamalek.

Both teams are tied on points atop the table, with 42 points each from 28 league matches. But, the Eagles have a superior goals difference.