Stylish Wilfred Ndidi Makes Statement as He Arrives Super Eagles Camp

Wilfred Ndidi and new invitee, Daniel Bameyi have arrived at the the Super Eagles camp, Monday.
Ndidi’s arrival was announced before noon, the midfielder came in an SUV and was dressed in all black with a Louis Vuitton bag as his accessory.
The midfielder was styled quite casually with Balenciaga slides, a black cap, Tee and a 2-in-1 training shorts.
All Black Everything 🖤
Wilfred Ndidi arrives Super Eagles camp looking peng.#SuperEagles #AFCON #AFCON2024Q #AFCONQualifiers #Ndidi #Ihenancho #Iwobi #AdemolaLookman #football #soccer #brilafm #brilasports pic.twitter.com/MaysF4pHuu
— Sports Radio Brila FM (@Brilafm889) March 20, 2023