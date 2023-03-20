Stylish Wilfred Ndidi Makes Statement as He Arrives Super Eagles Camp

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
255
Wilfred Ndidi. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi and new invitee, Daniel Bameyi have arrived at the the Super Eagles camp, Monday.

Ndidi’s arrival was announced before noon, the midfielder came in an SUV and was dressed in all black with a Louis Vuitton bag as his accessory.

The midfielder was styled quite casually with Balenciaga slides, a black cap, Tee and a 2-in-1 training shorts.

His inclusion in the squad list had been criticized because Ndidi had been out of sorts this season, managing only 18 league appearances for Leicester City and played just 357 minutes of football since the turn of the year.

Regardless, his presence comes as a boost for Jose Peseiro, who expect to grab maximum points in the first-leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau in Abuja.

So far, 11 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp including; Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Kingsley Aniagboso, Francis Uzoho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Bameyi and Kenneth Omeruo.

More players are expected to come in Today with the team’s first training session scheduled for 5pm at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here