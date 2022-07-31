Stuttering start for Ajayi’s West Brom, battle Watford to Hawthorns next

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi. Photo | Twitter (WBA)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and his West Brom teammates fought their way back to earn a point in the season’s opening game of the Championship against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Ajayi played the entire duration of the encounter and at the Riverside Stadium.
The 28 year-old who is in his fourth season at the club showed leadership at the back as the Baggies recovered from a slow start.
Isaiah Jones grabbed the opening goal inside the 10th minute and West Brom responded in the second half with a John Swift 51st minute equalizer.

Next for West Brom is a clash that will pitch Ajayi against his Nigerian compatriots at Watford in a game at the Hawthorns.

