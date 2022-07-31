Stuttering start for Ajayi’s West Brom, battle Watford to Hawthorns next

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and his West Brom teammates fought their way back to earn a point in the season’s opening game of the Championship against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Ajayi played the entire duration of the encounter and at the Riverside Stadium.
The 28 year-old who is in his fourth season at the club showed leadership at the back as the Baggies recovered from a slow start.
Isaiah Jones grabbed the opening goal inside the 10th minute and West Brom responded in the second half with a John Swift 51st minute equalizer.
𝘼𝙟𝙖𝙮𝙞 👉 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩 👉 𝙈𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙮 👉 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 👉 𝙎𝙬𝙞𝙛𝙩.
The full match highlights from our opening day draw at @Boro are available now! 🎥
