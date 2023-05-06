GossipPlayers Abroad Strongest Man in Football? Boniface reveals Secret Behind His Freakish Strength By Admin - May 6, 2023 0 56 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Victor Boniface celebrates his goal. Photo | Twitter (UnionStGilloise) Victor Boniface is a fan of nature growth and declared that he doesn’t work out like other regular Athletes would. Boniface, 22, is kinda of a freak of nature for his strength, build and Athleticism all of which he says requires little Gym time. “All my strengths are from Mother Nature, if I did too much strength training, I’ll be a lethargic,” this he said during an interview with Het Nieuwsblad. The Nigerian striker joined Jupiler League side, Union SG last summer and started getting attention. He have registered 15 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances for his team. Speaking on his technicality and skills, Boniface mentioned that he trained in the military while living with his grandparents. “I lived with my grandparents. Grandpa was in the army, I grew up in the military domain. I often played football there with my uncles.” Speaking on his dark past, he resulted to drinking Alcohol when he lost his mother. He lost his passion for football and was in a bad moment in his career. Although Boniface hasn’t been invited to the National team, it’s only a matter of time before he gets that call particularly if he continues to score goals at the rate he’s doing it.