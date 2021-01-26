Striker Sodeeq Yusuf confident Sunshine Stars will be Ready for Rangers

Sunshine Stars in-form striker Sadeeq Yusuf has turned his attention to the match against Rangers after an impressive performance over the weekend.

Yusuf bagged a brace to help Sunshine Stars to a victory over Dakkada FC at the Nest of Champions on Sunday.

The goals took him to the top of the goalscorer’s chart in the league so far this season.

The Forward told the media after the game in Uyo that the victory is a reward for the team’s hard work.

“We prepared well for this game and as we are going back home the coach knows the best thing to do; he going to push us to win our next game.” Yusuf said in the post match presser.