Stop Disrespecting Nigeria Amokachi Fires Warning at Foreign born Players

Foreign born players exploiting the eligibility clause to represent Nigeria should give more credit to the Country, for offering them international careers than they do, says Ex Eagles Daniel Amokachi.

Amokachi described as disrespectful and misleading to suggest a player chose Nigeria over another, when in reality the only offer on the table was from Nigeria.

“If two countries are tussling for you openly and the world knows about it, its different from when a nation hands you a call up for doing well at your team,” the former footballer said on his Bull’s Pit show on Brila FM.

The former Everton man, further posited that players needed to be proud of representing the Super Eagles and wear it as armour pointing that the Green White Green of Nigeria is highly prestigious.

He made the statement while discussing Ovie Ejaria’s switch to represent Nigeria having already played for England at the U20 and U21 levels.