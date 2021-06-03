Stoke City activates One-year deal extension for Mikel Obi

English championship side Stoke city have announced the contract extension for midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Mikel joined Stoke City as a free agent after terminating his contract with Trabzonspor last year.

He made 39 appearances for the Potters in the championship last term, but the club fell short of actualizing their Premier League promotion ambition.

But, the 34 year-old Midfielder has been handed a further one-year deal by the club, after Stoke City activated a clause in his deal.

A club statement published on Tuesday read:

“…contract extensions have been activated to retain the services of defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel.”

The former Nigeria international’s current deal ends June 30, 2021.