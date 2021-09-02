Stephen Odey assures Randers of goals, wants to fight for League title

Forward Stephen Odey has joined Danish Superliga side Randers FC on a season-long loan deal from KRC Genk.
Odey completed the move on transfer deadline day and has set his European and League targets with his new team.
“It feels great coming to a wonderful team like this,” the player said in his first interview at the club.
“I just want to show the team what I’m made of and help the team to achieve more success and win games for the team.”
The player left MFM FC to FC Zurich before joining Genk, in a three year deal.
Odey only played 11 league games for the Belgian side and spent last season on loan at Amiens SC.
He scored six goals in 28 appearances in Ligue 2 for Amiens SC and hopes to score more for Randers FC.
“I’m an attacking player, the mind set is to always go offensive, score and help the team defensively at the same time.