Stellone replaces Cannavaro as Simy welcomes new Coach in Benevento

Benevento have hired Roberto Stellone as their new Coach following the sacking of Fabio Cannavaro.
Cannavaro was in charge of Benevento’s last Serie B outing where they lost 2-1 at home against Venezia.
Nicholas Pierini (3′) and Joel Pohjanpalo (70′) both scored either side of Andres Tello’s goal in stoppage time of the first half (45+4′).
Benevento were also reduced to 10 men following Mattia Viviani’s expulsion from the game in the 89th minute.
Meanwhile, the former Juventus didn’t get a goal out of Simy Nwankwo, whose goal drought stretched to 13 games this season and 22 games in total.
The Forward, who is on loan from Salernitana, was in training on Monday during Stellone’s session with the team.