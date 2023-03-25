Stay or Go? Five Important Questions After the Super Eagles ‘ Failed Guinea-Bissau Test

After Watching Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles get beaten 1-0 by Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, yesterday, Here Are Four Questions Needing Answers.

1. CBs Needed, but Where will Peseiro Find Them?

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Friday’s opponent, but failed to hit the back the net in spite of the number of chances created (17-7), however, that wasn’t the problem, it was the team’s defending.

Guinea-Bissau had spells in the game and it seemed every attacking transition would force a save from Francis Uzoho. Thankfully it didnt, but the Defenders struggled to cope with the long balls and fast breaks, all game.

The visitors grew into the game, and timed perfectly when to commit players upfront.

Apparently, Jose Peseiro has a serious problem in the CB position and by extension the Backline.

An aging cast and converting young studs who play primarily out on the sides won’t offer long term solutions.

The Coach also needs to demand from his player to start defending from front. The quality of The opposition helped the defenders save face.

2. Even Batman Needs Robin Sometimes… Who Leads Alongside Osimhen?

Like a Fat Kid, who loves sweets and finds himself in a Candy store, indeed, the Portuguese is spoilt for Choice upfront, but he’s yet to find a perfect pair, whose attributes and skills set compliment.

Kelechi Iheanacho wants to lead and impacts the game less, in a supporting role.

While Paul Onuachu brought aerial threat, his partnership with Victor Osimhen, looked for the most part, clumsy.

In the desperation to pick out the 6″7′ Onuachu, crosses were whipped in particularly from the right, but they lacked accuracy and precision.

Hence, the Super Eagles kept giving up possession in the attacking third, with an overload upfront that leaves the backline vulnerable.

Terem Moffi is a viable option for an SS, before the team becomes desperate for goals.

3. Peseiro-Ball ?

This team had previously won their opening two fixtures in the qualifiers, although a winnable game, brushing Sao Tome and Principe in emphatic style hints to the attacking prowess of the team.

They didn’t fail to score in both games, but the play was labored.

Ironically, this was arguably, the best we’ve seen the team play under the 64 year-old.

The individual attributes; strength and weakness, were obvious and it was fun to watch, not the outcome though.

4. Does Jose Peseiro Deserve a New Deal?

Finally, it’s understood that Jose Peseiro has a few months left on his contract and is due for negotiations to extend his stay.

So far he has struggled rather than underperform, in the circumstances, but this project is a long-term plan and the 62 year-old will face tough times to establish a new order in the NT.

Regardless, he requires more time – qualify the team for the Cup of Nations and guide the team as far as he can get the team to .