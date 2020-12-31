Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United on a Roll

Rivers United are on a roll, picking up their third win in succession following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory against Rangers in the sides’ NPFL season opener at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium.

Stanley Eguma’s side overcame a slow start to the new campaign after the 2-1 first-leg defeat to Futuro Kings in the Confederation Cup preliminary round qualifiers.

They bounced back in the return-leg to win 2-1 and advanced to the next round on penalties.

Rivers United followed up the win, comfortably dispatching Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0, in the first-leg first round qualifier at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

The victory buoyed the team particularly inspired by in-form attackers, Fortune Omoniwari and Godwin Aguda, both of whom were directly involved in four of the side’s five goals.

Both combined on Wednesday for the odd goal which gave Rivers United maximum points in the league opener.

Eguma said about the game, “It was good for us to win. It really raised our moral and confidence.”

Next for the Rivers United is a game away to Abia Warriors.