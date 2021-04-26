Standard 1-2 Genk : Belgian Cup Glory for Onuachu, Dessers

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers have won the Belgian Cup with KRC Genk following the 2-1 victory over Standard Liege in an empty King Baudouin Stadium on Sunday.

Onuachu played the entire game while Dessers was an unused substitute in the encounter.

The Forward contributed to his side’s second goal, knocking the ball down for Theo Bongonda, who raced through on goal before unleashing a low drive past the Standard Liege goalie.

Genk doubled their lead in the 80th minute, but had gone ahead three minutes into the second half through Junya Ito.

A late goal from DR Congo forward Jackson Muleka in the 84th minute was not enough to inspire Standard Liege, who ended the encounter with 10 men after Mali defender Moussa Sissako was expelled in the stoppage time.

Sunday’s triumph secured Genk’s automatic qualification for next season’s UEFA Europa League playoff round, and it was the club’s first honour since winning the Belgium top flight title and Super Cup in 2019.