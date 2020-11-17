Stalemate! Sierra Leone force Nigeria to a Draw in Freetown

Sierra Leone and Nigeria settled for a goalless result in the second-leg of the AFCON qualifier at the Siaka Stevens Stadium on Tuesday.

The sides were hindered by the poor state of the pitch despite several gilt edge chances by both sides.

Nigeria made only two changes from the side that played in the 4-4 dramatic first-leg in Benin.

Ola Aina replaced Zaidu Sanusi while Kelechi Iheanacho started upfront for the injured Victor Osimhen.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was voted Man of the Match.

The stalemate means Nigeria maintains their one point lead at the summit of Group L after Benin were forced to a similar outcome by Lesotho.

Next for the Super Eagles is the away fixture against Squirrels of Benin. The top of the table clash comes up March 2021.