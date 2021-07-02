Stade Rennais secure Lesley Ugochukwu’s Future with first team Contract

Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have handed Lesley Ugochukwu a three-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2024.

Ugochukwu gained promotion from the club’s youth ranks and made his senior debut in April 2021 at home against Dijon.

The versatile Midfielder who can also play as a central defender is valued at €300,000, but is likely to remain at the club for next season.

While a loan deal isn’t entirely out of the picture, Bruno Génésio’s squad isn’t very big and the variety of option the player offers makes him an asset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM (@brilafm889)

Stade Rennais will commence pre-season, for the new campaign, this month with games against Spanish sides Getafe and Levante line up.