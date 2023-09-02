Stabæk signs Mahanaim FC Striker Paul Ogunkoya

In a significant move for both clubs, Mahanaim FC has officially announced an agreement with Norwegian club Stabæk for the transfer of striker, Paul Ogunkoya.

The 18-year-old caught the attention of Stabeak bosses during a trial, leading to the exchange of documents between the clubs to secure his signature.

Ogunkoya, known for his discipline, technical prowess, and impressive speed, has made a name for himself with Mahanaim FC.

He played a crucial role in the team’s Semi-final finish during the 2022 FCT FA Cup run.

Recall that Nigerian prodigy, Gift Orban had previously played with Stabaek before he moved to Gent, where he has continued to dominate with goals.

😘😘😘