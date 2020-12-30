St. Mirren 0-2 Rangers: Good day in the Office for Aribo

Joe Aribo played 90 minutes and Leon Balogun got a cameo as Rangers picked up three points in the road win over St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Rangers extended their lead at the summit of the SPL table by 16 points, while holders and second placed Celtics have two games in hand.

First half goals by Kemar Roofe (27′) and Alfredo Morelos (33′) secured the side’s 13th consecutive win in the league and extends their unbeaten run to 21 games.

Leon Balogun played in his second game since a concussion-related injury.