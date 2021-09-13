St. Johnstone 1-2 Rangers: Balogun, Aribo impressed Gerrard in come from behind win

Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier both scored for Rangers to cancel out Michael O’Halloran’s opening goal for St. Johnstone as the Scottish League champions fought from a goal down to pick all three points at the weekend.

Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard fielded the duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo in the encounter.

Balogun and Aribo played the entire duration of the game, both doing just enough in their roles to enable the victory on Saturday.

Aribo impressed with 4 successful dribbles, 2 tackles attempted, 2 clearances, 3 blocks and 2 aerial duels won.

While on his path, Balogun made 3 clearances and won 5 aerial balls playing in his traditional role as a CB in a 4-3-3 formation.

Speaking after his team’s impressive come-from-behind victory, Steven Gerrard said:

“We are all well aware of the success they had last year, and I said before the game that they can be stuffy, organised and difficult to play against and the pitch is getting dryer and the grass is long – things are against you, but credit to the boys, they have shown real, good fight, have competed throughout the game and we were asked a question today and champions normally find the answers, and that is what we have done, so credit to the boys.

“We are not champions by fluke – we have had to build this and we have had to work ever so hard to come together and become a team and a squad.

“As I said before the game, teams win you three points in games but squads will win you important titles and that is the reason why we are champions as we have got that unity, that togetherness and have got good players.

“We are starting to come to places like this, when we are asked tough questions, and we are finding the answers which is pleasing from my point of view.”