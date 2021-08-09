St. Etienne 1-1 FC Lorient: Slow start for Moffi in Ligue 1 opener

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 season go underway in a quite manner for FC Lorient Striker Terem Moffi, his team held 1-1 against St. Etienne on Sunday.

Moffi was not a big threat to the opposition defence, the forward managed just two shots in his over 90 minutes on the pitch at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The 2 year-old who netted 14 league goals last season for the team is yet to hit full strides, following an even more lukewarm pre-season.

During the game at the weekend, the FC Lorient took the lead in the second-half after a drab first 45 minutes.

Vincent Le Goff with the opener in the 52nd minute before the hosts leveled up through Wahbi Khazri 18 minutes later.