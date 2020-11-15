Squirrels of Benin win to Close Gap on Super Eagles in Group L

Benin Republic have closed the gap in Group L to within a point following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Lesotho in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Stade Charles de Gaulle.

A first-half strike from Jodel Dossou in the 24th minute was enough to seal victory for the Squirrels as they pick the second win in the qualifiers.

Michel Dussuyer’s men have kept two consecutive cleans sheets since their 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the opening group game in Uyo.

On Friday Nigeria blew a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with bottom of the table Sierra Leone. The sides will meet again in the return-leg at the National Stadium in Freetown on Tuesday.

The momentum in the tie is with the Leone Stars and should another upset happen it could throw the group wide open.