Squirrels of Benin Pose threat to Super Eagles, AFCON Qualifiers date Confirmed

Benin Republic will hope to throw a spanner in the wheels of Nigeria’s qualification for the 2022 AFCON when the Countries clash later this month in the qualifiers.

Nigeria top Group L with 8 points from 4 games and could secure a 19th appearance in Africa’s biggest football showpiece, a draw in Porto Novo could get them there.

However, with Benin Republic in second spot on 7 points, the Squirrels could deny Gernot Rohr’s side qualification until the final day of matches.

The 82nd ranked team in the world play host to the Super Eagles on March 27 and Michel Dussuyer’s men will feel confident with their home record in the qualifiers.

Its been two wins in as many games for Benin Republic in Group L at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Port Novo.

Dussuyer’s side have also not lost since the 2-1 defeat to Nigeria on Matchday 1 in Uyo.

Perhaps it is also why Striker Razak Omotoyossi believes Nigeria will need to prepare hard and be very organized to avoid a defeat.

The Benin International said,’Togo will defeat Nigeria and I’m predicting by 2 nil.’

Nigeria’s final group game against Lesotho will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on March 5.