Spurs Fans accused of Racists Chants, as Chelsea cruise to 2-0 win over 10-men Tottenham

Racist chants and fans hurling objects on to the pitch during the Tottenham vs Chelsea game marred what was expected to be an interesting London Derby on Sunday.

Chelsea won, comfortably with two first goals from Willian and the defence managed to restrict their hosts to just a shot on target for 90 plus minutes.

But the homes were unruly and threw missiles behind Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal, and pepper at Toni Rudiger as they make monkey chants at the Chelsea man.

Such a Dominant exhibition of proactive football by Chelsea vs Tottenham, epitomized by this exceptional player in Willian. Tactically & all other forms Chelsea players & staff were better in my opinion. Shame Racism showed it’s ugly face once again. Bravo Chelsea ! pic.twitter.com/xBfPsmI8X9 — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) December 22, 2019

While speaking to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger made a monkey gesture to give an indication of the abuse that he seemingly claimed he received from Tottenham fans.