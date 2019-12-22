Spurs Fans accused of Racists Chants, as Chelsea cruise to 2-0 win over 10-men Tottenham

By
Adebanjo
-
0
249
Credit | Twitter (ESPN_FC)

Racist chants and fans hurling objects on to the pitch during the Tottenham vs Chelsea game marred what was expected to be an interesting London Derby on Sunday.

Chelsea won, comfortably with two first goals from Willian and the defence managed to restrict their hosts to just a shot on target for 90 plus minutes.

 

But the homes were unruly and threw missiles behind Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal, and pepper at Toni Rudiger as they make monkey chants at the Chelsea man.

 

 

While speaking to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger made a monkey gesture to give an indication of the abuse that he seemingly claimed he received from Tottenham fans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here