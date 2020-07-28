Sports Minister will Receive Sports Policy Draft that could Hugely Impact NPFL

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare will Tuesday receive a draft National Sports Policy, which will show the direction of Sports in Nigeria for the next four years.

According to footballlive sources the Draft will mostly cover the Ministry’s effort towards sports development at the grassroot, support for Professional sports and support funding of Sports activities and Elite Athletes.

Tuesday’s presentation will be done virtually and an official release will follow.

Previously, a Policies were loosely applied and the documentation varied according to the each Sports Federation.

In the case of the NFF, it presents an annual budget to the ministry for government’s financial support of its activities in a calendar year.

There are suggestions that the National football Leagues and particularly the NPFL could have an input in the latest draft policy.

Most clubs in the NPFL are government owned but uncertainties with their structures and operations within the League over the years have often led to disrepute.

Several teams continue to owe Players and Coaches a backlog of salaries, including sign on fees and poor or non-existent welfare packages.

As recent as March during the 2019-20 NPFL season a footballer, Chineme Martins slumped and died on the pitch.

The Nasarawa United player did not get adequate emergency care and the Stadium Ambulance was in a bad state, a committee set up by the NFF and Ministry of Sports reported in its findings.

Such revelations could drive the direction of the draft Policy with regards to professional football in Nigeria.