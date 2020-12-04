Sports Minister Reject ₦81m Abuja Stadium Grass Maintenance

Sports Minister Sunday Dare. Credit | Obaland Magazine

The Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare has disclaimed reports of plans to cut the grass at the National Stadium, Abuja with ₦81 million.

In a statement issued by the office of the Minister, titled, ‘Beware of Fake News: Minister Actually Rejected the N81 million bill’, Mr. Dare restated his initial interview about the Stadium maintenance.

“When we went to  Abuja Environmental, for a one time clearing, they gave us a bill of 81million.
“If I tell Nigerians that I have 81million  and i used  the money to clear the National  Stadium  so that bush rats will be taken away instead of using that money to bring back the high performance centre, you will be the first people to attack  me. It’s opportunity  cost, it’s  tough, the fund is just not there.
“But we have made some efforts. But if you cut it during raining season this week, next week it grows again, if you cut next week it still grows.
“The answer  is  we get this place so busy that people can come in and use the facilities.
“Also when we  have sports  as business  we would have facilities  manager, we can have sections that people can pay certain fees.
“With the revenue that comes in,  we are going  to start an out door open walk hall of fame, one kilometre  stretch  with 14 sporting  legends to be put there. We are going to  have water parks.
“It’s  already  designed, we are just waiting for private funds. That can generate for us about  150- 200 million every year. This is not in our hands, but in private hands.
“There is a vision in that direction. But it is noted. We can’t do one hundred maintenance  of the grasses, but we will continue  to do our best.  So hold your fire about looking for bush rats, we shall do something about that.”

