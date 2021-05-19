Spicy Sadiq Nets again but Almeria fall putting their La Liga promotion in tatters

Almeria forward Umar Sadiq raised his stock further, Tuesday, when he scored his 19th league goal of the season.

Sadiq netted his side’s first in the 3-2 defeat away to FC Cartagena in a Segunda Division clash.

While the goal brought him three goals behind league’s top scorer Raul de Tomas, the defeat ended Almeria’s hope of gaining automatic La Liga promotion.

Almeria now have to go through to the promotion playoffs to return to La Liga after they fell nine points adrift of second-placed Mallorca with two rounds of matches to be played till the end of the regular season.

Espanyol and Mallorca have automatically won promotion back to the Spanish top flight.